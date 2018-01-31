× Suspect Identified in Tuesday’s Rush Hour Police Chase

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police have released the name of a woman who led them on a high-speed chase that started in Des Moines and ended in a rollover crash in Altoona Tuesday afternoon.

Thirty-seven-year-old Danielle Lenois is being held in the Polk County Jail on charges of second degree theft, felony eluding, and escape.

Des Moines police first tried to pull over an SUV near East 29th and Euclid a little before 5:00 p.m. after a check of the license plates came back as stolen. Lenois, the driver, refused to stop and led police onto I-235 during the evening rush hour.

Police called off the pursuit after it reached speeds over 90 miles per hour and officers reported Lenois driving recklessly.

Officers radioed to Polk County Sheriff’s deputies that the suspect was headed towards Ankeny. Deputies spotted the SUV near Corporate Woods Drive and resumed the chase.

Shortly after, Lenois lost control of the SUV at E. 56th & E. 62nd and it rolled over. Lenois and a passenger suffered minor injuries in the accident.