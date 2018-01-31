× Teen Facing 12 Charges of Possession of Child Pornography

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines teen is facing several charges for allegedly possessing child pornography.

Eighteen-year-old Noah Notch was arrested Tuesday night and bonded out of the Polk County Jail Wednesday morning. He is charged with 12 counts of possession of child pornography.

An application for a search warrant in his case says the investigation began in March of 2017 after a tip from Dropbox, an online data storage company, was provided to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about files containing possible child pornography.

Investigators determined some of the video files in question, in a Dropbox account registered to an e-mail for Notch, depicted children involved in sexual actions.

The search warrant also reveals Notch, in a case from 2016, had previously admitted to downloading and possessing child pornography.

Notch made a jail court appearance Wednesday morning. His arraignment has been scheduled for March 15.