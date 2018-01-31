× Three Juveniles Arrested Following South Side Police Chase

DES MOINES, Iowa – Three juveniles were arrested Tuesday night after a police chase involving a stolen truck in Des Moines.

Police say the chase began shortly before 10:30 p.m. near Indianola and Kirkwood, on Des Moines’ south side, when the driver of a stolen truck refused to stop for police. Officers attempted a PIT maneuver during the pursuit, but it was unsuccessful.

The chase ended in a cul-de-sac at 1756 East Lacona Avenue when police say the driver deliberately left the road and crashed the truck into some trees in the backyard of the property.

Police were able to take the juvenile suspects into custody. The charges they will face were not immediately available.