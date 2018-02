Van Meter Shoots for Exclusive Club

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ITS BEEN ALMOST A YEAR SINCE VAN METER LAST LOST A BASKETBALL GAME.

JJ "IT SUCKED BUT WE'RE READY TO BOUNCE BACK THIS YEAR."

BOUNCED IN THE FIRST ROUND OF STATE LAST YEAR THE BULLDOGS ARE ON A MISSION THIS SEASON.

JED "HAVING EVERYONE BACK THIS YEAR THERE'S REALLY BEEN ONE GOAL, NOT JUST GET BACK BUT CONTEND FOR A TITLE."

BLAKE "WE HAD A PRE-SEASON GOAL SHEET AND EVERYONE SAID THEY WANT TO DO THAT."

JJ "IT REALLY DRIVES US OBVIOUSLY WE DONT WANT TO LOSE."

VAN METER AVERAGES 72 POINTS A GAME, BUT THERE'S NO SINGLE STAR.

JED "YOU CANT LOCK IN ON ONE GUY, SAY HEY WE NEED TO STOP HIM WE STOP VAN METER ITS A WHOLE TEAM AND ITS HARD TO DEFEND 5 GUYS."

EVEN HARDER WHEN THEY BOAST 2 TWIN TOWERS. GRANT JOHNSON AND RYAN SCHMITT BOTH STAND 6-9.

BLAKE "WE HAVE 2 TREES INSIDE, THE INSIDE OUT GAME IS TOUGH TO GUARD."

BUT THE DOGS ARE ALL ABOUT DEFENSE.

JED "WE REALLY RIDE OUR DEFENSE QUITE A BIT THAT'S SOMETHING WE STRESS IN PRACTICE."

JJ "I HATE DOING ALL THE DEFENSE IN PRACTICE BUT YOU GOT TO DO IT TO GET BETTER."

SEARS: "AFTER WINNING THEIR FIRST FOOTBALL TITLE IN THE FALL THE BULLDOGS ARE NOW TRYING FOR THE DOUBLE. WINNING A STATE BASKETBALL TITLE IN THE SMALL SCHOOL YEAR. ITS A RARE FEAT. IN FACT IN THE LAST 35 YEARS ONLY 3 SMALL CLASS SCHOOLS HAVE DONE IT."

JED "ITS THERE, THEY KNOW ITS THERE BUT I DONT THINK THEY THINK ABOUT IT OR FEEL PRESSURE."

BLAKE "WE TOOK CARE OF FOOTBALL FIRST, THAT WAS GREAT. WE'VE ALL HAD THAT THOUGHT, WE'VE TALKED ABOUT IT FOR SURE, HOW COOL IT WOULD BE."

JJ "GOAL OF MINE AS A KID WAS TO WIN A STATE TITLE IN EVERYTHING, BUT WINNING 2 WOULD BE AMAZING."

IF IT HAPPENS VAN METER WILL BE IN ELITE COMPANY.

BLAKE "HOPEFULLY WE CAN MAKE IT COME TRUE."

JOHN SEARS CHANNEL 13 SPORTS.