Watch Party for 'Super, Blue Blood Moon' At Ewing Park

DES MOINES, Iowa – People are in for a triple treat on Wednesday as they wake up, look outside and enjoy the “Super, Blue Blood Moon.”

It is a rare combination of a lunar eclipse, super and blood moon.

A lunar eclipse is the earth’s shadow on the moon. When the shadow is between the moon and sun it will create a red tint that people refer to as “blood moon.”

A blue moon means that it is the second full moon of the month and a super moon is when the moon is at its closet point to the earth.

NASA Scientist Noah Petro said the last time all three occurred was back in December of 1982.

“Unlike the event in 1982 we have got a spacecraft that is orbiting the moon right now. We have multiple space crafts that are orbiting the moon, but the one that is making the most revolutionary geologic observation is the lunar reconnaissance orbiter… We have had an aleron at the moon for eight years, revolutionising our understanding of the moon, its surface and it’s environment,” Petro said.

People were able to see the super moon Tuesday at sunset.

“Unfortunetly for the central part of the United States, the main part of the eclipse is going to be happening just as the moon sets. Should make for a very beautiful view very early tomorrow morning starting around about 5 a.m. So I suggest people go outside and start looking up to the western sky,” Petro said.

The Science Center of Iowa is hosting a watch party at Ewing Park starting at 5:30 a.m. People will look at planets like Mars, Jupiter and Saturn as they wait for the eclipse to begin.

The lunar eclipse will be visible around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.