× Fugitive Sex Offender Back in Polk County Jail

DES MOINES, Iowa — A wanted sex offender is behind bars after more than five weeks hiding from authorities.

Thirty-nine-year-old Eric Wayne McCuller was booked into the Polk County Jail Wednesday night.

McCuller’s sentence was discharged on November 8, 2017. He was required to be under supervision for the rest of his life while living in the community, but he ran off on December 22nd.

McCuller was convicted in 2012 for third degree sexual abuse.

He’s being held in the Polk County Jail without bond. His jail court appearance is scheduled for Thursday morning.