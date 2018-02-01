× Jason Carter Pleads Not Guilty to Mother’s Murder, Waives Speedy Trial

KNOXVILLE, Iowa — The Marion County man already convicted in the civil wrongful death trial of his mother has pleaded not guilty to her murder in his criminal trial.

Jason Carter entered a written plea Wednesday and also waived his right to a speedy trial.

Carter was arrested in December and charged with the first degree murder of his mother, Shirley Carter. Shirley was found dead from a gunshot wound at the family’s home in 2015.

The arrest came two days after Jason Carter was found responsible for his mother’s death in a civil trial.

Investigators say Jason provided incriminating information and inconsistent statements on the witness stand.

The case gained national attention and will be the focus of Friday’s Dateline on NBC. The episode titled “The Farm” airs at 9:00 p.m. and examines how the crime divided the family.