Judge, Not Jury Will Decide Former DMPD Officer's Evidence Tampering Case

DES MOINES, Iowa – A former Des Moines police officer accused of planting evidence in a drug case will rely on a judge’s verdict in his trial instead of a jury’s.

Court documents filed earlier this week show 31-year-old Tyson Teut has waived his right to a jury trial.

Teut was charged in August of 2017 with felonious misconduct in office and perjury. Investigators say Teut planted a rock of methamphetamine in an evidence bag during a 2015 drug case.

Teut resigned amidst the allegations in December of 2016, along with another officer, Joshua Judge. Judge has not been charged with a crime in connection with the case.

A motion to dismiss the case against Teut was denied on January 18th.

Teut’s trial is scheduled for February 28th in Polk County.