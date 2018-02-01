× Police: Attempted Murder Charge After Suspect Intentionally Hit Woman with Car

FORT DODGE, Iowa – A Fort Dodge woman has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly intentionally striking another woman with her car.

The incident happened in the early morning hours of January 27th at the intersection of Central Ave. and 10th Street. Police and emergency crews were called to the location after receiving a report about a woman who had been hit by a car.

When emergency personnel arrived they found the victim, 34-year-old Sara Hoover, and transported her to the hospital.

Witnesses were able to give a good description of the vehicle that hit Hoover and it was located a short time later at 707 7th Ave. North. The driver of the car, 27-year-old Leah Cervene of Fort Dodge, was arrested for OWI after sobriety tests were completed.

Over the next few days, investigators were able to learn from witnesses that Cervene intentionally accelerated toward Hoover.

Cervene was arrested Wednesday night after being charged with attempted murder. Police say their investigation into the incident continues and more charges may be filed.