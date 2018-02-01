The Tea Room’s First Afternoon Tea Since Its Restoration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Thursday afternoon The Tea Room in downtown Des Moines opens its doors to the first public "Afternoon Tea" since the event center's restoration.

The Tea Room's business development manager Mark Nelson said he gets multiple phone calls and emails a day asking if The Tea Room will open again for lunch, just as it had back in the mid - 1900s and early 2000s.

"I think a lot of people have great memories of The Tea Room in past years, with receptions and coming here for lunch all the time and they just want to come back and see the tea room again," Nelson said.

Nelson said The Tea Room took 18 months to restore after it was almost completely destroyed by a fire back in 2014. Nelson said only about 10 percent of the plaster from the original building was salvageable, and it can be seen in the restored Tea Room.

The Tea Room is no longer a restaurant as it was prior to 2005, it is now an event venue. Nelson said this is why The Tea Room is setting up many public events in 2018, some include a cocktail event, an Easter brunch and a Mother's Day brunch.

The Afternoon Brunch on Thursday Feb. 1st is completely full but to look forward at The Tea Room's upcoming events visit their website or Facebook page.