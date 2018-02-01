× Tom Brokaw Collection of Papers Unveiled at University of Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa- The University of Iowa Libraries on Thursday unveiled it’s collection from the career of former NBC News Anchor Tom Brokaw. The longtime network anchor and reporter donated some 90 boxes to the UI Library Special collections.

“I’m at an age where I grew up with Tom Brokaw on TV every night,” said Greg Prickman, Head of Special Collections at the University of Iowa Libraries. “For me some of this is revisiting things that actually were very memorable to me, but seeing it from a completely different perspective.”

The collection includes press badges, newspaper articles, photos, and notes.

“The notes that Brokaw took into the first interview he did with Gorbachev,” said Prickman. “Being able to actually see the material he used and how he was structuring his thoughts as he went into that.”

The collection will be available to researchers, students and members of the general public. For information on viewing special collections, click here.