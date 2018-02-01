Warren County Waits on Board for Next Jail Decision

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANOLA, Iowa-- The Warren County Board of supervisors is scrambling.

The county jail closes tomorrow and there is no solution to the problem.

The temporary fix comes out of the Warren County Sheriff’s 2019 fiscal budget, so until a solution is found a budget cannot be approved.

There were multiple temporary options discussed. House inmates in trailers over night until their initial court appearance. Do nothing and leave it up to police and deputies to find inmate housing, that includes firing five county employees. Board chair Doug Shull supports that plan.

“The other is that the sheriff would still take possession of the inmate at the Warren County Jail but then once that is done he will then transport them to the Jasper County Jail he will then go pick them up the next day when they need to make their initial appearance,” Warren County Attorney Douglas Eichholz said.

There are four potential permanent solutions all of which will be paid for by a bond that’s passed by voters.

“We build a combined jail and court house facility off site, a jail offsite and renovate the court house, option three build a jail offsite and a late option was to renovate the admin building move them out and build a new jail east of the admin building" Warren County Attorney Said.

Doug Shull says the board knew two years ago the jail could close, still though a solution has yet to be approved.