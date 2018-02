Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKEE, Iowa -- A seven-year-old hospitalized because of the flu is still improving.

Jaxson Ridout spent days in a medically-induced coma due to complications of the flu. He woke up on Wednesday.

On Friday, his mom Meloday posted on Facebook that his ventilator was removed. He is still weak and needs help moving around, but Meloday said Jaxson is starting to talk and even getting his sense of humor back.