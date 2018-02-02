× Albert the Bull Featured in Super Bowl Commercial

AUDUBON, Iowa- The Super Bowl Sunday will feature an Iowa landmark in a commercial airing during the game. Audubon’s Albert the Bull will be featured in a Cenex Commercial, which is expected to air during the third quarter of the game. The television commercial was produced by CHS Cenex, out of the Minneapolis area. It will air regionally in the Midwest. It all started with a phone call to the city.

“Got a hold of the city to see if they could use Albert as a piece in the Super Bowl ad,” said Brandon Toft, President of the Audubon Chamber of Commerce. “They brought it to the City Council, they approved it we kind of went from there.”

Before the cameras rolled, Albert was in need of a makeover.

“I was also on a committee to spruce up Albert,” said Toft. “A group of us got together, we got a grant so we repainted Albert we got some paint donated to us.”

The crew came to town on a Saturday in the fall, and shot all day long.

Then last week, the commercial producers from CHS Cenex came to Audubon to hold a premiere of the commercial and documentary.

“I think we’re going to get a lot more awareness of Albert,” said Toft. “Hopefully there will be some more tourism, people will want to come see him.”

If you would like to see the Audubon documentary, click here.