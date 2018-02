× Chase Ends with Crash Near Four Mile Creek

POLK COUNTY, Iowa –Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Officer were involved in a chase Thursday night that ended at Four Mile Creek.

The chase started at around 8:45 p.m. after they spotted someone driving a stolen vehicle.

The driver led police on a short chase that ended near Four Mile Creek at East 38th and Broadway where they wrecked the car and took off on foot.

Police brought out K-9s to track the suspect but were unable to locate them.