Dennis Murphy Talks Carter vs. Carter Trial Ahead of ‘Dateline’ Episode

IOWA -- The Carter vs. Carter trial will be featured on Friday night's episode of NBC's Dateline.

Channel 13's Sonya Heitshusen spoke with Dateline Correspondent Dennis Murphy about the case that rocked Marion County and gained nationwide attention.

In December, after being sued by his father Bill Carter and brother Billy Carter, Jason Carter was found to be responsible for the death of his mother, Shirley Carter. Jason was later arrested and charged with first degree murder.

The episode called "The Farm" will air at 9 p.m. on Channel 13.