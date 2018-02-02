× Flu-Related Illnesses Claim 34 More Iowa Lives

IOWA — Flu season in Iowa is continuing to worsen.

Last week, 34 more Iowans died from the flu, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 77 this season. None of these have been children.

Thirty-three schools have had 10% or more of their student body out sick with the virus and 143 people were hospitalized with influenza-related illness.

The CDC says this season has seen the highest number of flu-related hospitalizations in at least eight years.