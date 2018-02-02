× Iowa Father Facing First Degree Murder Charge in Death of Infant

NEVADA, Iowa — An Iowa man has been charged in the death of his two-month-old infant.

On Monday, January 29th, Story County authorities responded to a report of an infant not breathing in the 200 block of West M Avenue. Shortly after, the child died.

The child’s father, 29-year-old Calvin Curtis White, has now been arrested and charged with first degree murder and child endangerment causing death.

The investigation into the incident is still underway and more charges may be possible.