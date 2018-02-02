× Local Groundhog Day Event Celebrates 14 Years

DES MOINES, Iowa — High Life Lounge in Des Moines had lines out the door at 5:00 Friday morning for their annual Groundhog Day Celebration. The bar is serving free beer from 6 A.M. to 8 A.M. and breakfast till 11 A.M.

This tradition started 14 years ago when the High Life Lounge opened on Groundhog Day. This year the lounge has added a little bit of competition with a Triathlon. Six attendees selected to try their skills at wood chucking, sack races and puzzling. The winner received a trophy and Miller High Life Prize Pack.

A groundhog is also known as a woodchuck, central Iowa’s own woodchuck Polk County Paula chucked wood and answered the age-old question: How much wood can a woodchuck chuck?

The owner of High Life Lounge Jeff Bruning said the lounge sees more than 500 people on their February 2nd celebration.