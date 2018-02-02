Norwalk Gets Revenge, Tops #1 Oskaloosa

NORWALK - 1 month ago Norwalk was blown out by Oskaloosa by 35. Friday night the Warriors got revenge, taking dwn the top ranked Indians 60-56.
