Suspect Arrested After Chase Involving Stolen Vehicle Ends in Wreck

DES MOINES, Iowa – An early morning chase involving a stolen vehicle landed a Des Moines man behind bars.

Des Moines police say the chase began at 19th Street and MLK Parkway when officers spotted a stolen vehicle and tried to stop it. The driver took off but then crashed the vehicle at 19th and Forrest.

The driver ran from the scene of the crash but officers were able to catch up to him quickly and arrest him.

The suspect, 26-year-old Justin Sowder, is now facing charges of eluding, interference with official acts, possession with intent to deliver narcotics, unlawful possession of prescription drugs, criminal mischief, and several traffic related offenses.

He is being held in the Polk County Jail.