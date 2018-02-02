Trump Highlights Infrastructure But No Specifics Announced

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In his State of the Union address, President Donald Trump talked about infrastructure, which was expected by agriculture groups. Trump has promised a trillion dollar infrastructure package but there's been no word on any specific aspect of what the plan is to move forward.

Soy Transportation Coalition Executive Director Mike Steenhoek says they appreciate using the State of the Union platform to show the importance of infrastructure, but they need specific projects and ways to generate revenue.

Steenhoek says, "How do you pay for it, and thus far, we haven't heard a real plan coming from either the White House or members of Congress and so there's a lot of room for improvement in actually defining what our transportation strategy is and ultimately implementing that."

As a response and example, the Soy Transportation Coalition has released a top 10 most wanted infrastructure priorities, which includes maintenance for locks and dams, deeper dredging of the Mississippi River, and permitting six axel, 91,000 lbs semis to operate on interstates.