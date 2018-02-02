University of Iowa Dropping Steve Wynn’s Name From Building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- The University of Iowa will be dropping Steve Wynn's name from one of its school buildings.

The casino mogul had donated millions of dollars to hereditary blindness in 2013, so his name was attributed to the school's Institute for Vision Research. The decision to drop the name comes after workers at various casinos owned and operated by Wynn have accused him of widespread sexual misconduct. Following the allegations, Wynn also resigned as finance chairman for the Republican National Committee earlier this week.

The university announced the decision on Thursday, but has not yet released a potential new name for the building.