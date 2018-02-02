Warren County Jail Closed, Board Still Searching for Solution

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARREN COUNTY, Iowa -- The Warren County jail is now officially closed.

The State Department of Correction ruled that the jail had to be closed by Friday. The building has been plagued for years, with issues ranging from mold to sanitation problems to security deficiencies. Corrections leaders say the county failed to fix the problems and the building needed to close.

All inmates from the jail have been moved to surrounding communities. Warren County leaders are sill looking for a solution to fix the issues.