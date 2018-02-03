16-Year-Old Driver Dies in Crash Near Grinnell

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRINNELL, Iowa -- A teenage boy is dead after crashing his car into oncoming traffic.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, the crash happened on Highway 146 north of Grinnell on Friday. Sixteen-year-old Connor McCrary of Montour lost control of his Buick and crossed the center line. He hit a car before crashing into the ditch.

McCrary was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle, a 47-year-old man from Grinnell, was hurt and taken to a nearby hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.