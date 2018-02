Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Charges against a Des Moines woman accused of killing her stepfather were downgraded on Friday.

A judge lowered Sera Alexander's charge to second degree murder, determining there was no pre-meditation. Alexander admits she shot and killed 49-year-old Anthony Hartmann last May, but claims it was done in self defense.

Her trial is set for next month. If convicted, Alexander faces up to 50 years in prison.