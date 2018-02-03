Cookie Mega Drop Means Girl Scouts Are Ready to Sell Sweets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

URBANDALE, Iowa -- With so many different options, choosing which kind of Girl Scout cookie to buy can be tough.

The Iowa troops say they're stocked and prepared for hungry customers, though.

"I just like selling cookies and it's fun. And at the end I usually get to eat some," said Jemma Meacham, who's part of Girl Scout Troop 558.

The Cookie Mega Drop took place in Urbandale. More than 14,000 cases--or 166,000 boxes--are at the warehouse and ready to be distributed to Girl Scout troops all across the state. But that's not all they plan to order for the season. This is the 101st year of cookie sales, and the organization says the lessons are still fresh.

"It is a big event, it's a big program for our girls," said Samie Swinton, Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa's assistant director of public relations. "It teaches them five skills of financial literacy. It's very exciting for them, to watch them go from daisies doing their first cookies sale all the way to businesswomen in the future that can tie back their marketing skills to this program."

The cookie selling season goes until March 18th.