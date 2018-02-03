Grimes Man Arrested After Head-On Collision Hospitalizes Another Driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOHNSTON, Iowa -- Johnston police are investigating a serious head-on collision.

The incident happened near NW 62nd Avenue and NW 103rd Street just after 9 p.m. on Friday. According to Johnston police, 23-year-old Kyle Diech of Grimes was driving his pickup truck erratically on the wrong side of the road. He then crashed into a car head-on.

Diech is now in Polk County Jail and faces several charges including operating while intoxicated and reckless driving.

The driver of the other car was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.