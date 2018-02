Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WACO - Iowa State led by 2 at the half, but went cold in the 2nd half, losing to Baylor 81-67. Donovan Jackson led the Cyclones with 15 points, Lindell Wigginton scored 14.

ISU once again played without Nick Weiler-Babb who is still out with tendinitis in his left knee.

Iowa State falls to 12-10 overall, 3-7 in the Big 12, tied for last place.

The Cyclones are on the road again Wednesday at Texas Tech.