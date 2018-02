Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAPPY VALLEY, PA - Just 4 days after beating Minnesota by 14, the Hawkeyes were blown out at Penn State 82-58.

Iowa trailed by 19 at the half.

Tyler Cook led the Hawks with 19 points, but the Hawkeyes shot just 38% for the game and hit just one 3-pointer.

Jordan Bohannon was under the weather, he played, but only scored 3 points.

Iowa falls to 3-9 in the Big 10, 12-13 overall. They're back home Tuesday to host #5 Michigan State.