× Old Navy Fires Three Employees Following Alleged Racial Profiling Incident in West Des Moines

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Three Old Navy employees have been fired following an alleged racial profiling incident at an Iowa store.

On Tuesday, James Conley III said he was accused of not paying for the jacket he had been wearing when he went shopping at the Old Navy location in Jordan Creek Town Center. A store employee told Conley, who is African American, that his jacket needed to be scanned to make sure it had previously been purchased at the store.

The store was then temporarily closed pending an investigation into the situation and Conley filed a formal complaint with the NAACP Des Moines branch.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Old Navy announced three employees involved in the incident were fired. “The situation was a violation of our policies and values, and we apologize to both Mr. Conley and to those we’ve disappointed. All of our customers deserve to be treated with respect,” the post said.

The Jordan Creek store has since been reopened.