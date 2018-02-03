Presidential Candidate Already Starting Campaign in Iowa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TIPTON, Iowa -- The 2020 presidential election is still over two years away, but a Maryland Democrat running for office came to Iowa to get a head start on his campaign.

Congressman John Delaney visited a cupcake shop in Tipton on Friday. He advocated for bipartisanship. Both Delaney and the people who came to see him say it's not too early to try and appeal to Iowa voters.

"I think it's not too early because it's time to get talking. That's the most important thing, is to talk about politics," said Cedar County resident Gary Doermann.

Joann Chizek, another resident, said, "You see all these candidates where people in other states never do."

Delaney just wrapped up his seventh event during this two-day visit to the state.