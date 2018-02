× ARL’s Puppy Bowl Gives Several Dogs New Homes

IOWA — It’s nearly impossible to pick your favorite Super Bowl team when the players have paws.

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa held its Puppy Bowl on Sunday afternoon. Six puppy players were trained by inmates with the Mitchellville Prison training program.

The goal of the bowl was to get them adopted, and it worked. Four of the puppies found new homes on Sunday.