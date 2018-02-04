Former Eagles Player Living in Iowa Gets Special Message From Team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA FALLS, Iowa -- An Iowa Falls man wore a green jersey for the Eagles more than 60 years ago, and on Sunday night, in honor of the big game, he got to wear the colors one more time.

Russel Verhousky once played half back for the team, and now lives at Heritage Care Center. Dreamweaver Foundation, a non-profit that fulfills dreams of terminally-ill seniors, got in touch with the team to get Verhousky a signed jersey and a special message.

"Your dedication to our team is a constant reminder to how lucky we are to have individuals like you that stand with us proudly," read a letter sent to Verhousky. "Battling an illness is incredibly challenging, but one of the very few things that can help lighten that burden is a strong support system. You have a loving team in your corner. Sincerely, your friends at the Philadelphia Eagles."

Verhousky signed to the team as a free agent in 1953 and played for that season. He then worked as a speech therapist in California before his family moved to Iowa to be closer to his wife's family.