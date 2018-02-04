Former Hawkeye Helped Patriots Prepare for Super Bowl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Super Bowl Sunday is here, and some former Iowa athletes are playing a role in the big game.

As KWWL's Shirley Descorbeth reports, the game will be particularly special for one Iowan.

Wahlert High School coach Travis Zajac remembers Riley McCarron as the best player on the field.

"Almost like an intuition, a second sense. He knew when things were gonna develop and when to take advantage of them. He had a very good feel for the game," Zajac said.

His feel for the game has prepared the Patriots for Super Bowl 52. As a part of the practice team, McCarron is helping players get ready.

"Just practicing, that's my role on the team, obviously as a practice squad guy. We'll have a few practices up here, we had a few this past week, and that's been my role all season, just trying to help these guy's prepare, the best they can for the Eagles," he said.

As a Wahlert Eagle, he was also active in track, baseball, and basketball, and excelled at all of the sports.

"He was a kid that did not like to lose, and he would will himself and his team to win like no other kid I've ever coached, frankly. He may not have been the most talented basketball player in the world, yet he was able to put up great statistics, lead his team to the state tournament."

"Fantastic athlete, no doubt about that. The most impressive part, for me as a coach, was the way he interacted with his teammates, and his work ethic, very, very humble young man, but driven."

McCarron is joined by fellow former Hawkeyes and Iowans Cole Croston and James Ferentz, son of Kirk Ferentz. Former Cyclone Jomal Wiltz is also a New England Patriot.