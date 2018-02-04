× Layoffs Coming to Graceland University

LAMONI, Iowa — A Graceland University spokeswoman confirmed to Channel 13 on Sunday afternoon that layoffs are underway. The private liberal arts university is one of the largest employers in Decatur County on the Iowa-Missouri border.

University President Patricia Draves announced the reductions as part of a long-term, six-point goal strategy.

“Graceland has started steps on the pathways with proactive decisions toward operational efficiency, sustainable enrollment, retention and reallocation of resources. Graceland has reframed for a strong future. A reallocation and reduction in staff was one of the initial yet difficult steps to goals four and five to better align with higher education standards and to control costs,” read a statement on the university’s website.

A spokeswoman confirmed the reductions include 15 full-time employees and 4 part-time workers. The workforce had included 230 people at the time of the announcement.

The university has about 900 students, and the spokeswoman said the president determined the current workforce was too large for the anticipated student enrollment over the next decade.