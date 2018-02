Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Iowa recently lost a woman who became a household name during the caucuses.

In January 2012, CNN's Wolf Blitzer called Edith Pfeffer in Clinton when everyone was waiting on the Clinton County numbers. There was an incredibly close caucus contest between Mitt Romney and Rick Santorum.

On the phone Pfeffer was funny and real, and the whole country laughed along with her. Pfeffer passed away at the age of 76 after suffering a stroke.