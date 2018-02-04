The Insiders: February 4th Edition, Small County’s Big Wish

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DECATUR COUNTY, Iowa -- Decatur County is small and has been getting smaller.

With several other statistics factored in, it is also Iowa's poorest county. Decatur is dealing with what so many other counties are right now; 79 of Iowa's 99 counties have shrunk in population this decade.

Now, Decatur is trying something different. The county used to have two all-volunteer economic development efforts in its two largest cities, Lamoni and Leon. It now has a full-time county executive, Shannon Erb, overseeing efforts.

Erb shared the challenges of the county, along with her wishlist for what should come to town.