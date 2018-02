Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Bill Northey thought he'd be in D.C. by now, as President Trump wants him to be a top official at the USDA.

However, Northey couldn't get the Senate confirmation he needed, as Senator Ted Cruz is still holding up the September nomination.

Republican Party of Iowa chairman Jeff Kaufman and Iowa Democratic Party chair Troy Price talk about the situation and what it means for Iowa.