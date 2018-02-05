× 2 Teens Killed, 4 Others Injured in Winneshiek County Crash

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa — Two teenagers died and four others were injured in a Winneshiek County car crash on Monday morning.

At approximately 8:30 a.m., an Oldsmobile Alero driven by 17-year-old Avery Arneson was traveling northbound on County Road W40 while a Ford F-150 driven by 15-year-old Gage Dahlberg was traveling southbound. Arneson lost control of the car, crossed the center line, and slid sideways. Dahlberg then collided with the passenger side of Arneson’s vehicle.

Avery Arneson and passenger Aden Arneson, 13, were killed in the crash. The other passengers, 14-year-old Alexander Arneson, 14-year-old James Arneson, and 15-year-old Jack Arneson were all injured. Dahlberg was also injured in the collision.

All individuals involved were from Decorah.

It is not yet clear whether road conditions were a factor.