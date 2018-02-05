Metro Snowfall Expected to Top 3 Inches Monday

The snow is falling in Central Iowa and today could bring our first 3+ inch snow fall since December 28, 2015. So far, we’re at 770 days with no snowfalls greater than 3” for Des Moines.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place through 7 PM.

A disturbance is crossing Iowa bringing light to moderate snowfall through the day. A deeply saturated atmosphere with atmospheric forcing increasing from noon through 3 PM will help up snowflake size and intensity with most accumulation happening during that time in the Des Moines Metro. The area of snowfall for most locations looks to range from 2 to 4” but there may be some pockets near Carroll to Ames and Grinnell that look to be slightly higher.

This is a fast moving system and should clear northwest Iowa mid-afternoon, the Des Moines Metro by 5 PM and southeast Iowa by 9 PM. The commute home will be slow, but the snow should be tapering off by that point.

Temperatures will reach the upper teens and low 20s this afternoon.

The week ahead looks to be active with another quick bit of snow Tuesday evening with less than an inch expected and more snow chances Friday through the weekend.