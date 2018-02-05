× I-80 Westbound Open Again After Truck Hauling Chemicals Caught Fire

Westbound I-80 has re-opened between the east mixmaster and Merle Hay Road after a fire involving a semi carrying chemicals shut down the interstate for a few hours.

The incident happened just before 8:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-80. Initially, only the westbound lanes were blocked off but due to the danger of the chemicals and fire the eastbound lanes were closed as well. The eastbound lanes of traffic were re-opened around 9:00 a.m. and the westbound lanes were re-opened at 10:40 a.m.

Brian O’Keefe with the Des Moines Fire Department says its HazMat crew was on the scene assisting with the fire and safe stabilization of the chemicals. The truck contains several containers, of various sizes, of different chemicals.

There’s no word yet what started the fire.