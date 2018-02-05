Iowa Midterm Caucuses Monday Night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- The Iowa caucuses will be held across the state on Monday night.

Midterm caucuses might not be as big without presidential candidates to debate over, but there is crowded race for governor and Congress.

The caucuses will also help shape a party's platform. This year, Libertarians will be caucusing. Since Gary Johnson got more than 2% of the vote for president in 2016, the party was able to file for official status in Iowa. There are fewer than 10,000 registered Libertarians in the state. Since there is a smaller number, they will likely hold more regional caucus locations.

Having three official parties in Iowa is not very common.

"It's pretty rare, I believe the Green party had a candidate not too far back where they obtained this, but the trick is they have to maintain that 2% threshold," said Kevin hall, communications director at the Secretary of State office. "So what the Libertarians will need this year is for their gubernatorial candidate to achieve at least 2% of the total vote, otherwise they go back into non-political party status."

Find your caucus location of the Secretary of State website sos.iowa.gov.