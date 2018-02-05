× Jim Gaffigan, Old Dominion Added to Iowa State Fair Grandstand Lineup

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Fair has announced two more acts set to take the Grandstand stage this summer.

First will be Jim Gaffigan. Gaffigan is a Grammy-nominated comedian, actor, writer, producer and two-time New York Times best-selling author.

He will perform on August 14th at 8:00 p.m. Tickets range from $32 and up.

Country group Old Dominion will be on stage Sunday, August 12th at 8:00 p.m.

They will be performing with special guest High Valley. Tickets start at $21.

Tickets for both acts go on sale Friday, February 16th on the Iowa State Fair website.