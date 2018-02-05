Winter Weather Advisory

Jim Gaffigan, Old Dominion Added to Iowa State Fair Grandstand Lineup

Posted 6:30 am, February 5, 2018, by , Updated at 06:34AM, February 5, 2018

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 08: Comedian Jim Gaffigan discusses his new stand-up album during a SiriusXM 'Town Hall' event with host Ron Bennington at SiriusXM Studios on June 8, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Fair has announced two more acts set to take the Grandstand stage this summer.

First will be Jim Gaffigan. Gaffigan is a Grammy-nominated comedian, actor, writer, producer and two-time New York Times best-selling author.

He will perform on August 14th at 8:00 p.m. Tickets range from $32 and up.

Country group Old Dominion will be on stage Sunday, August 12th at 8:00 p.m.

They will be performing with special guest High Valley. Tickets start at $21.

Tickets for both acts go on sale Friday, February 16th on the Iowa State Fair website.