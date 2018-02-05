× One Person Killed, More Seriously Injured in Crash Involving 50-70 Vehicles That Closed I-35 near Ames Today

AMES, Iowa — One person was killed in a crash involving dozens of vehicles near Ames on Monday and more remain hospitalized with critical injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. State Trooper Nathan Ludwig told Channel 13 shortly after 12:30pm that southbound lanes of I-35 were blocked by two semis that had crashed near the Highway 30 exit. Within 30 minutes dozens more vehicles were involved.

Captain Barry Thomas with the Story County Sheriff’s Department confirms that one person was killed. Thomas says more are being treated for injuries but he didn’t have a number. Mary Greeley Medical Center reported that at least a dozen people were being treated there with injuries caused in the crash. The name of the victims have not been released.

As of 3:30pm the interstate remains closed in both directions. A late morning snowfall caused traffic to quickly deteriorate. 100% of Central Iowa roads were reportedly snow covered during the Noon hour.