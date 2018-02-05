Second Teen Pleads Guilty in Cedar Bridge Arson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Iowa -- One of the teens charged in the arson fire that destroyed a Madison County bridge last year has accepted a plea deal.

Joel Davis, 18, pleaded guilty to second degree arson on Monday. Investigators say Davis, along with 19-year-old Alivia Bergman and 17-year-old Alex Hoff, set the historic Cedar Bridge on fire last April, destroying the structure.

Hoff is also facing second degree arson and criminal mischief charges. His trial has been moved to Pottawattamie County on March 27th. Bergman is pleading guilty to second degree arson. Her hearing is set for May 7th. Part of the plea agreement calls for her to testify against Hoff and Davis, as well as pay restitution for damages.