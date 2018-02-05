× Video Allegedly Showing Man Punching Dog Leads to Animal Neglect Charge

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man faces charges after police say they a video shows him punching a dog with a closed fist.

Willard William Street, 32, is charged with one count of animal neglect and two counts of failure to license a pet . Police say on January 1st, Street was observed punching his pit bull named Linkin. The criminal complaint says he struck the dog 20 or more times.

ARL and Animal Control worked with Des Moines police on the case and removed three dogs from Street’s property. The ARL is currently caring for the animals.