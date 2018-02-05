× Vote on Second Waukee High School Set for Tuesday

WAUKEE, Iowa – Tuesday, voters in Waukee will decide whether to approve bonds so the district can build a second high school.

The district says it is the only school district in Iowa that has at least 10,000 students and just one high school.

The $117 million bond proposal would pay for the second high school to be built near the Waukee YMCA.

A “yes” vote won’t raise property taxes but would approve the bond payment over 20 years for this new high school.

Parents who attended an informational meeting over the weekend said the new high school is needed.

“This is going to happen, it has to happen, and so what we want to know is how will it affect our student that may or may not be in the new high school, may or may not have a graduating class split up at some point in time, how does it affect them in their activities, where will they be practicing? Those types of things,” said parent Chris Andrews.

If the bond passes, Waukee expects the school to be open to students in the fall of 2021.