Weather Conditions Result in Crashes, Multiple Fatalities on Iowa Roads

Posted 9:57 pm, February 5, 2018, by , Updated at 09:58PM, February 5, 2018

CEDAR COUNTY, Iowa  --  The Iowa State Patrol says its officers covered 185 total accidents from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday, and several across the state were fatal.

In Cedar County, one driver died while standing near their vehicle. The Iowa State Patrol says a driver exited their car after hitting another vehicle on I-80. A third car then lost control, hitting the back of the stopped car and pushing it into the driver.

Grinnell's fire chief says one person died in a pile-up near Malcolm involving at least 20 vehicles. This included one of the Dancing With the Stars - Light Up The Night, Live! tour buses. The tour cancelled Monday night's performance in Ames as several cast and crew members recover from minor injuries sustained in the crash.

During the span of 4 1/2 hours, Cedar Rapids police say they responded to 44 accidents. Police say one of the crashes claimed two lives when a car left the roadway and hit the pillar of a bridge overpass on I-380. A third person in the vehicle was taken to the hospital for serious injuries.

One person died in a massive pileup in Ames that involved 50-70 vehicles.

In Winneshiek County, two teenagers were killed and four others injured in a collision with a pickup truck.

