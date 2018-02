× Winter Storm Bringing Traffic to a Standstill Across Iowa

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 7pm for most of Central Iowa tonight though the effects of this storm will be felt longer than that. Dozens of accidents have been reported across the state including a major crash that closed I-35 at Ames on Monday afternoon.

Snow totals will be between 2-4″ with 4-6″ over most of north central Iowa. Snow will end by the late evening hours with dry conditions overnight.